What's the Best Indoor TV Antenna?

Photo : Unsplash

When I moved out of my parents’ house over half a decade ago, I thought I’d abandoned live TV forever in favor of on-demand streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. However, even before the COVID-19 pandemic started overwhelming us with a constant barrage of news stories, I grew to miss local TV news and special events, like the New Year’s Eve ball drop I’ll never physically attend in Times Square and the Oscars/Emmys/Grammys.



Especially now that I’ve been living in NYC for well over two years, I’ve decided the best course of action is to shell out a modest chunk of change for an indoor TV antenna. The TV in question is a 65" Vizio M-series Quantum, which according to this FAQ, may also require a separate TV tuner adapter in order to watch over-the-air broadcasts. In the event you have one of those to recommend, too, I’m all ears. But more important is the tuner itself. Seeing how this Aukey model did last week on Kinja Deals has me leaning toward that, but I’m open to better suggestions as well.

So long as it makes full use of my TV’s playback quality, doesn’t take up a whole lot of space, has decent range, and isn’t a complete eyesore, anything is fair game. Fire off your recs in the comments below, and I’ll round up the best indoor TV antennas, according to our readers, in classic Co-op fashion later this week. Remember, you must include an image and a purchase link in or your nomination could get passed over.