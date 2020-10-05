Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

What's the Best Insole for Walking?

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Insoles
InsolesCo-op
7
Save
Illustration for article titled Whats the Best Insole for Walking?
Image: Goff Kein (Adobe Stock)

With this Texas heat dying down, I’m no longer under threat of a deadly sweat assault by the very body my brain operates, and so I’m ready to reintroduce daily walking into my weight loss journey. There’s another roadblock that my traitorous vessel has thrown into my path, however: aching feet.

Advertisement

You see, my stompers are flatter than two sad, undercooked pancakes, and that’s not good for their short- and long-term health. There’s also the matter of a mean walking path nearby I plan to use with nothing but rocky pavement. Considering I can’t even walk across the lumpy ground of my backyard without sending my dogs ablaze, I already know I’ll need additional support to tackle it.

If you’re experienced with them, I want to know which commercially available insoles you’ve had the best luck with. I’m aware that not all of your suggestions will work out for my specific feet, but because I’m not interested in spending hundreds on custom orthotics (my feet don’t hurt that bad), your picks will be a nice starting point for me, my mom who’s eagerly awaiting the results of this important collective research project, and anyone else having problems supporting one of the body’s most important limbs. Here’s how you get to the finish line:

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific commercially available insole, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image.

2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.

3) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When's It Happening and the Best Deals Right Now

Monday's Best Deals: Free Atlas Coffee Bag, Hershey's Halloween Candy, 32" QHD LG Monitor, Sweese Dishes, Pumpkin Decor, and More

Get This Highly-Rated Tonor Condenser Mic For Only $18 (55% Off) By Stacking Coupon & Promo Code

No More Delays: Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 on PC and Save $15 [Exclusive]