What's the Best Insole for Walking?

With this Texas heat dying down, I’m no longer under threat of a deadly sweat assault by the very body my brain operates, and so I’m ready to reintroduce daily walking into my weight loss journey. There’s another roadblock that my traitorous vessel has thrown into my path, however : aching feet.



You see, my stompers are flatter than two sad, undercooked pancakes, and that’s not good for their short- and long-term health. There’s also the matter of a mean walking path nearby I plan to use with nothing but rocky pavement. Considering I can’t even walk across the lumpy ground of my backyard without sending my dogs ablaze, I already know I’ll need additional support to tackle it.

If you’re experienced with them, I want to know which commercially available insoles you’ve had the best luck with. I’m aware that not all of your suggestions will work out for my specific feet, but because I’m not interested in spending hundreds on custom orthotics ( my feet don’t hurt that bad), your picks will be a nice starting point for me, my mom who’s eagerly awaiting the results of this important collective research project, and anyone else having problems supporting one of the body’s most important limbs. Here’s how you get to the finish line:

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific commercially available insole , why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.