What's the Best Juicer?

Photo : Alina Karpenko ( Unsplash

I freakin’ love juice. But unfortunately, I’ve never been able to make it myself ... because I don’t own a juicer! What I have collecting dust in my kitchen cabinet is a Nutribullet, not a juicer nor a blender and in some ways, I’m beginning to realize, is the worst of bo th worlds.



My years-old Nutribullet has been with me through hell. I’ve had this thing for three moves now and it’s starting to get long in the tooth—I tried to grind up some berries, kale, and peanut butter last week for a healthy mix of fiber and protein, but alas, a horrible leakage occurred.

Long story short, I need to buy an actual juicer. Something that’s easy to use but doesn’t wear down after three years of occasional use. It’s worth noting I have a small kitchen as well, though I’m willing to free up some space for the right appliance.

For someone like me (a casual in every sense of the word) looking to make their own juice at home, what do you recommend?