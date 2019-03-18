Photo: Erol Ahmed (Unsplash)

You’ve got your grill. You’ve got your mustard. What else do you need to fully enjoy your backyard as the weather finally starts to warm up? Lawn games, obviously!



Deadspin already published its own definitive lawn game rankings, but with all due respect, volleyball is way over-seeded unless you’re playing exclusively with people who are good at volleyball, and I’m not sure that Kubb is a real thing. So we’re going to toss this metaphorical bean bag over to you. Check out the rules below, then roll into the comments to nominate your pick. Just leave your croquet mallets where they are, we don’t need things escalating down there.

Lawn Games, Ranked It’s springtime. Tender bright green shoots of grass are poking through the dead winter earth,… Read more Read

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific lawn game, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination. 3) Please do not duplicate nominations.