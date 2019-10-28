What's the Best Leaf Blower?

It's all consuming.
Photo: Vadim Sadovski (Unsplash)

Fall is hands-down my favorite time of the year. Everything great happens during this season: crunchy leaves, apple cider doughnuts, cuffing season, Thanksgiving, Halloween, and Black Friday (oh god, oh god, oh god please help me.)

Now the leaves are falling fast, we’re asking you this week for your leaf blower recommendations. Check out the rules below, then head down to the comments to nominate your blower of choice.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific leaf blower, why you think it’s the best, and a link where it can be purchased or streamed.

2) You can nominate multiple leaf blowers, but please put each one in a separate comment.

3) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.

4) Please do not duplicate nominations.

