What's the Best LEGO Set, Brick Masters?

Recently, I’ve started to get into construction toys. I recently wrote about the new Pokémon Mega Construx kits, which brought some much-needed stress relief to my life. After testing one for this site, I ended up buying another. It’s safe to say that I’m hooked and looking to add this hobby into my ever-expanding rotation. That’s got me thinking about LEGOs. I was always more of a K’Nex kid, so I missed out on the full LEGO experience . Now, it feels like I have a second chance to have that phase.



So today, I want to know what is the best LEGO set ever . I won’t lie; part of the reason I’m asking this is for my own benefit. I’ve been harassing every friend I have for LEGO recommendations so I can stock up on a few sets. I’ve gotten some excellent suggestions, from Bugattis to space stations, but I could always use more. After all, there are way too many sets to choose from. Do I go with a normal set? Something from the Creator 3-in-1 series? Perhaps the Ideas series is the best? All I want is some bricks to assemble while I watch cricket, dang it!

I’m not just asking this for myself, though. We’re genuinely curious to hear what our readers believe the best set of all time is. As I said, there are so many sets out there. You start to forget how deep and weird LEGO history goes at a certain point. Every once in and a while, I’ll discover that an incredible set exists and ask “How have I never seen this?” That’s the energy I’m hoping our readers can bring to the table this week. Let’s dig deep through the proverbial brick box and dig up some amazing sets.

I’m excited to see everyone’s A-game here, so let’s see some nominations. Here are some quick rules to follow.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific LEGO set, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.