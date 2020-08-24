Photo : Unsplash

Especially in today’s world, a good night’s rest is crucial not only to your productivity but your general wellbeing, too. Believe it or not, the right mattress can improve both mental and physical health, lending itself to better REM sleep cycles as well as reduced back pain. And when you’re sitting at a desk all day, in a less comfy chair than you’re probably used to at that, upgrading your mattress can give you the support you need to power through even the worst posture. That’s not to say you shouldn’t also consider a better chair if you are experiencing spinal problems (hey, we did a Co-op on that!), but paired with a half-decent mattress, those complaints will be at least somewhat mitigated.



Advertisement

While I’m mostly satisfied with my own mattress, I’m not blind to its imperfections. For one, it’s stiffer than I’d prefer, though my fiancée would beg to differ. She’s partial to firmer mattresses while I quite like floating on a cloud in a 3-star hotel room. Her back requires a flat, solid surface, whereas mine fancies the loose grip of a puffy marshmallow. As we’ve extensively discussed, however, we’re not opposed to a compromise solution that suits both our needs. So as the utmost experts on products across every category, I’m faced with no option than to turn to our readers for help.

Tell me, Co-opulace, as our own Quentyn Kennemer calls you, what’s the best mattress overall? Is there really a catch-all solution for us selective sleepyheads—or must we find a middleground, lest my nighttimes turn to nightmares?