What's the Best Mechanical Keyboard?

My personal computer setup is a little weird. As a gamer and a video editor, there’s always a bit of a clash of styles going on. I’ve got one heck of a nice monitor, but the keyboard is a bit of a running joke. I play games on an EditorKeys keyboard that’s specifically designed for Adobe Premiere. It’s very flat with app shortcuts on every single key. It’s great for video editing, but whenever I take a picture of my setup, someone inevitably is baffled by it. I think it’s time to upgrade to something with a little more weight. Something that screams ... gamer.

Today, we’re asking you, our readers , what the best mechanical keyboard is. For those who aren’t in the know, mechanical keyboards are your classic style of keyboard. Their most notable feature is that they feature switches underneath the keycaps. Press down a key and you’ll get a click to confirm your input. That differs from today’s more standard membrane keyboards, which are quieter, but don’t provide the same feedback. It’s not just for audio satisfaction. Mechanical keyboards are generally durable and tend to have a longer lifespan than membrane ones.

With that all in mind, we’d love to know what mechanical keyboards our readers are using. Part of it is out of self-interest because I need a new one. But we’re also curious to hear what exactly you use yours for and how well it works. Do you game with it? Are you just a writer who likes having the extra click? And do you customize your switches to give your keyboard some extra flair? We want to hear it all! Just like we want to hear all those key clicks.

As you type out your answer on the exact keyboard you’re about to write about, here are some quick rules for nominations.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific mechanical keyboard, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.