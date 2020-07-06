What's the Best Mirrorless Camera for Both Photos and Video?

Image : Michael Soledad

Alright, sooooo ... you guys were right. The second wave put a damper in my travel plans. I still plan to move around a bit at some point to visit relatives I’ve been dying to see, however, and I’m not looking forward to using my nine-year-old beginner-level Can on DSLR (T3i, I’m embarrassed to share) to capture the memories.



Advertisement

This kit has been with me through thick and thin and snaps fantastic photos with the right glass (I personally favor the nifty fifty and the 24-70mm f/2.8L, or as I used to call them: Shaq and Kobe), but I want something more portable that I can stick a pancake lens on and not look like a half-rate paparazzi while I potentially (and sometimes intentionally, but not obtrusively!) invade people’s privacy. Not to mention, the autofocus on that thing is soooo bad by today’s standards.

I’m looking for a mirrorless camera with a healthy selection of interchangeable lenses, whether they’re natural fits or you have to Frankenstein your way there with adapters and accessories. Ideally, the camera will also boast decent video recording capabilities. I’m not looking to get my Michael Bay on here, but I do want to create simple video content in a home studio for YouTube and Twitch when I’m not out snapping photos. Things like in-body image stabilization are a plus, but not required. Co-opulace, you have your mission: Help me find my new camera!