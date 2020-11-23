What's the Best Monitor for PlayStation 5?

Image : Sony

Recently, we asked for your thoughts on the best monitor for an Xbox Series X is. We’ll be compiling your responses in a post soon, but first we need to ask you about the other side of the next-gen equation. While the Series X appears to be the powerhouse for graphics this generation, the PlayStation 5 is no slouch either. Sure, its main innovation comes in the form of the new DualSense controller, which features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, but it’s still capable of putting out some seriously impressive images. So once again, we’re here to get your take on what monitor is best for the system.



Here’s what you need to consider when it comes to the PlayStation 5’s output potential. Like the Series X, Sony’s new console supports 4K gaming, so you’ll likely want something that can take advantage of all that ray tracing technology. It can run games at 120 frames per second (fps) and thereby supports 120Hz output. The system is also compatible with 8K displays, thanks to its use of HDMI 2.1, but that’s not exactly something realistic to strive for at this stage in the console’s early days unless you really have the money to burn. As always, the balance here is between resolution and refresh rate. An 8K image will be very pretty, but it likely won’t be able to hit that 1280fps sweet spot anytime soon. A good 4K monitor, on the other hand, is.



There’s really two ways to go about picking a monitor that suits all of this. On one hand, you could buy something cheap and wait for prices on beefier monitors to come down in the next few years. On the other, you could go the future-proof route and grab a premium monitor you likely won’t need to update during the console’s lifespan. Have you already made that choice? We want to hear from you! Tell us what you think the best monitor for the PlayStation 5 is and we’ll collect the answers alongside your Xbox Series X picks.



