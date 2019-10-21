What's the Best Movie to Watch On Halloween?

There’s no “best” Halloween movie, just like there’s no “best” Halloween candy (except that there kind of is), but that’s not going to stop us from throwing the question out to all of you.



If there’s only one movie you could watch on Halloween from now until you turn into a skeleton, what would it be?

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific movie , why you think it’s the best, and a link where it can be purchased or streamed .

2) You can nominate multiple movies , but please put each one in a separate comment.

3) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.

4) Please do not duplicate nominations.