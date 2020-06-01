Photo : Loren Javier ( Flickr

Before we get into this, let me explain the title. A couple of years back, my friends and I were planning a trip to Disney World to check out the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, mainly to be initiated as a Jedi Knight with my own personal lightsaber for $200, plus the chance to help pilot the Millennium Falcon. Being a big guy, this gave me the usual fits of anxiety we get before attending any theme park. No one likes to wait two hours in line (especially under a mean Orlando sun) only to take the walk of shame as the ride attendant throws in the towel on lowering your safety bar.



Advertisement

In searching for some opinions on ride sizes to ensure I’d get the most out of my $1,000+ trip, I delightfully stumbled upon a gang of blog posts which replaced terms like “big” (or “big boned”), “fat”,” “obese”,” and even the generally safe “plus-sized” for something that couldn’t possibly set off anyone’s body-shaming alarm: Pooh-sized. Walt Disney doesn’t endorse it (they totally should!!), and yet, so many people have used this softer adjective to help each other plan fruitful, shameless treks throughout the Magic Kingdom.

It moved me so much that I now refuse to use any other term when talking on heavyset —sorry, Pooh-sized—issues. (For the record, those blog posts and comments also offered valuable information for accessibility for the elderly and disabled.)

Advertisement

With that, I present my question to the Co-opulace: What’s the best office or gaming chair for Pooh-sized people?

How to Ergonomically Optimize Your Workspace If you’re someone who spends most of your day sitting at a desk, chances are you know how awful it Read more

Chair selections for folks like me aren’t great, and the few gems you do find tend to cost a lot more than standard-sized models. To boot, many stop at the raw weight limit without considering other important factors, such as ergonomics, cushioning, and seat depth. Even if you happen to find your dream throne, it’ll eventually break in some fashion, because that’s just how it is for us.

After running through a few high-back office chairs and a couple of lobby seats as a stop gap, I decided to buy a gaming chair: Killabee’s Big & Tall racing bucket (which was since renamed and no longer available to purchase), complete with height- and angle-adjustable arms, a sharp recline, memory foam pillows, and a seat cushion that doesn’t constrict your thighs like a hungry man would a piece of fried chicken. This affordable brand pleasantly surprised me with a sturdy chair boasting 400-pound capacity for $230, and for the most part, it’s been good.

Advertisement

Photo : Quentyn Kennemer

Just ... good. One of the plastic wheels on it busted and I had to replace them with heavy-duty roller blades. Also, the tilt lock feature no longer holds, but it felt dangerous to me anyway, and I can use my own weight whenever it’s time to lean where I rock with it. The padding on the seat cushion is cheap and not firm enough to support the weight it aims for, but at least they got the design right for the crowd it’s aiming to please.



Advertisement

That said, I find that these gaming chairs—while aesthetically pleasing—don’t offer the best comfort profile, which my back and butt constantly tell me is important when you’re sitting 12+ hours a day.

We need new suggestions, folks. We’re looking for comfortable gaming or office chairs that can support up to 300 pounds. You’ll get extra brownie points for anything that can exceed that, which you can use on, well, absolutely nothing around HERE, but you’ll feel good knowing you helped relieve pressure off my sore tailbone. There’s no price limit here, because we’re used to paying more for something that’ll last, anyway.