What's the Best Office Chair Under $300?

So, the vaccines are finally getting into arms. This spring, many Americans will actually be able to get their doses just in time for summer. However, don’t expect things to return to normal just yet. It’s going to take a long time for everyone to get vaccinated, so there’s no guarantee we’ll be back at 100% even by the end of the year. That means that you may still be working from home for a while longer. Some offices are trying to jump the gun and set the stage for a summer return, but others are starting to make work from home the norm. Whatever happens, it’s likely that remote work will be part of our routine in some form going forward. You may not want to break down that home office yet.

Today, we want to know what the best office chair under $300 is. That might seem like a specific question, but the idea is that you’ll need a good home office chair going forward, but perhaps not one that you’ll need to use every single day. If you haven’t invested in a top-of-the-line chair already and were intimidated by the price tags, it’s a good time to drop down a tier. Granted, if you think you’ll be working from home permanently, you might want to consider shelling out more.

Our readers will tell you exactly why. We’ve asked questions about chairs before and we always get thoughtful feedback about the best chair for your back. I predict we’ll see a similar consensus here with some people standing by pricier chairs for the health benefit, but just play along with this hypothetical. After all, a really good chair can get quite expensive, so it just might not be feasible or practical for someone to go all out if they’ll be working from home less frequently later this year. Let’s see what we can dig up to give those people the best options at that price. Consider it a challenge.

While you get your nominations ready, here are some easy rules to follow.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific chair, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.