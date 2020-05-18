What's the Best Pet Hair Remover?

Photo : Gabe Carey

Co-opulace, I have a problem. My cat sheds. A LOT. Which wouldn’t be so much of a problem if it weren’t nigh impossible to keep him off the couch. After trying next to every dust wipe and pickup mitt under the sun these past four years, it’s suddenly dawned on me, I can’t be the only person bothered enough to wipe, sponge, spray, and vacuum their floors and furniture obsessively after their pets. The more time you spend working from home, the more immaculate you want your living space to appear, right?

Of course, my fixation on cat hair isn’t purely based on optics. Though I’m not allergic, the dust and hair buildup in my apartment does make it harder to breathe clean air (plus, our big beautiful boy loves sitting on the central AC unit, so that’s full of hair, too). With only so much time and money I’m willing to spend cleaning up after my pet(s)—the dog is hypoallergenic, thank god—I’m turning to you, dear reader, in my time of need. Take to the comments section your recs for the hottest in pet hair removal technology today.

While these can include low-cost, obvious solutions like the Gonzo pet hair sponge, the Pick-It-Up Mitt, and my personal favorite, Clorox Triple Action Dust Wipes, note that I’ve tried all three of these and many, many like it to no lasting avail. If possible, I’m looking for a more robust and permanent option, something that’ll save me some leisure time to kick back during the week. Otherwise, it’s back to fur-cloaked drawing board for me.

