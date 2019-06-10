Photo: britt gaiser (Unsplash), Illustration: Jake Inferrera

Steppin' Out Week With sun-drenched days upon us, the outdoors is your oyster. All this week, we've got tips and recommendations for everything from urban park excursions to backcountry backpacking, so let these guides help spark your next adventure.

Your city probably hosts its fair share of free outdoor concerts and movie screenings in the park around this time of year, and they’re a great excuse to enjoy the summer evenings and spend time outdoors. But if you don’t want to wake up the next morning with bug bits all over your butt, you’ll want to bring a good blanket to sit on.



The ideal picnic blanket is lightweight, big enough for multiple people, and easy to wash, but those are just the base level considerations. There are different materials, blankets with built-in stakes, and of course, personal style to consider as well. So for The Inventory’s Steppin’ Out week, we want to hear from you about your favorite picnic blanket.