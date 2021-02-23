What’s the Best Projector for Your Home Entertainment Needs?

Photo : Alex Litvin (Unsplash)

I’ll always remember the first time I saw someone use a projector in place of a TV. I went to a friend’s apartment in college for a little gaming party and discovered that my bud had no proper screen in his apartment. Instead, he was just projecting everything onto a gigantic wall. Here I was, a lowly college freshman, playing Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games on a full wall. I’ll chase that high for the rest of my life, friends.

So today, I come with an important question: What’s the best projector for your entertainment needs? We’re not strictly talking about gaming here, though that’s definitely a consideration. Movies and TV also benefit from a nice projector, bringing movie theater-style size to your little home. Best of all, a projector can help reduce clutter in your home too. You won’t need a TV or a big stand to put it on, so it’s a great option for those looking to live a minimalist furniture life.

There’s quite a bit to consider when it comes to projectors though. Do you want something that works indoors or outdoors? What devices can it connect to and how? Then, of course, you need to do some digging to find one with the proper mix of brightness, resolution, input lag, etc. There’s actually a fair amount that you have to keep in mind if you go this route, so it’s a little more involved than just buying a nice TV and plugging that bad boy in. But if you can pull it off, the result will be fully worth it.



