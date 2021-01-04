What's the Best Scratching Post for My Beautiful Cat?

Photo : Giovanni Colantonio

Because life wasn’t changing enough in 2020, I decided to get my first ever pet at the tail end of last year. My new partner in crime is a black and white little rescue named Mirah, who is an angel on Earth. Mirah is a pretty chill 1-year-old who’s unphased by just about everything. During New Year’s Eve, she just attentively watched all the fireworks outside without running in fear of loud noises. Her favorite activity is being on a couch. That said, every once in a while a switch flips in her brain and, like most cats, she goes into hyperdrive. Nothing is safe from her tiny claws, except the things I’ve bought that are specifically designed for her to scratch.

So I’m coming to you for help, fellow cat owners. What scratching posts does your cat love tearing to shreds? There are a lot of different ways you can take this prompt. There are traditional scratching posts that act as big apartment obelisks for cats to bow down to. Some are just your average cat pole, while others up the ante with additional toys built-in. Then you’ve got more elaborate solutions like multi-tier cat towers that have scratching posts built-in as supports. They’re essentially palaces that have everything your spoiled pal could ever ask for.



There are much simpler, and cheaper, options to consider too. Some cats are just satisfied with a little cardboard bed that they can pick at or a flat mat. Those are the kinds of solutions that can be a bit messier or require constant replacement, so there’s some give and take. Then there are clever ideas that skirt around the scratching problem entirely, like couch shields or sticky tape. While I’m not personally trying to go that route, I’m certainly curious if things like that actually work, or if they just encourage your cat to become more annoying in creative ways.



With your help, Mirah can kick this armchair scratching habit and rip apart some other unsuspecting piece of furniture for a change. While you think on that question, here are a few rules for first-time Co-op responders.



1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific scratching post (or other scratching solution), why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.