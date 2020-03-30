What's the Best Seat Cushion for Home Office Chairs?

Photo : Jan Baborák ( Unsplash

If your butt hurts from sitting down working at home all the time half as much as mine does, you may be in need of an ergonomic seat cushion. From what I’ve heard ( and read) , most of the responses are bound to include a certain mix of red and blue. A brand whose name, you might say, rhymes with nurple.



While Purple IS known for its unflinching comfort and reliability, I’d like to see a range of comparisons and endorsements from our readers. Is there a cheaper alternative that’s just as good, or has every other seat cushion slipped from beneath your tush before you ultimately acquiesced and shelled out big time for the $71 Purple Royal everyone seems to know and love?

Maybe you’ve acclimated to a more functionally advanced option such as the curious Snailax vibrating massage cushion. Perhaps a cheaper memory foam cushion like the Everlasting Comfort is the way to go. I have no clue —all I know is that my partner just bought this one from Purple and now the FOMO is real.