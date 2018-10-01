Photo: Orin Zebest (Flickr)

If Trump really wanted to shut down the media, he’d just have to slap a 10,000% tariff on seltzer water. Between morning coffee and evening beer, it’s probably the only thing your favorite writers and reporters drink on a typical day, and cutting off a newsroom’s access to fizzy hydration would be akin to cutting off its access to Facebook traffic lucrative Apple News ads air.

But no matter what industry you’re in, seltzer is great! Nutritionally, it’s basically just water, but more fun to drink, whether you take it plain, or prefer it flavored. There’s (almost) no downside! So next time you head to the store or place a Prime Pantry order, which brand is worth buying? Check out the rules below, then head down to the comments to nominate your favorite.