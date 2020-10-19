What's the Best Smart Plug?

Jeez, when did humans become so lazy? It took a while for the virtues of smart home living to stick with me. I never considered the short three-step walk to the light switch too bothersome, and I sure as hell don’t need any robots starting dinner up for me. That’s what DoorDash is for, thank you very much!



Jokes aside, there’s a load of valid reasons to smarten up your home depending on who you are. Some of the most intricate stuff (think smart thermostats and built-in lighting) usually requires special gear and in-wall wire tinkering, but if you just want a taste of a life pampered by inanimate, artificially intelligent objects, a smart plug is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to get started.

With one, anything that plugs into a wall can be “smart”. Using smartphone apps or voice controls, you can set up air conditioners, lamps, fans, and even an old coffee machine to turn on and off without impeding your motionless gait.

But with so many to choose from, we’re certain there’s a pecking order for reliability, consistency, and ease of use among these simple little smart prongs of joy. If you’ve tried your fair share, consider lending a helping hand to your fellow C0-opulace members who may be contemplating the move. Here’s how:

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific smart wall plug, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.