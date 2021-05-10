What's the Best Smart Speaker?

We’re deep in the age of smart technology now. It feels like just about every machine has a smart equivalent. Your TV? It can have a brain. Thermostat? You can have a regular, old conversation with it. Refrigerator? Smarter than me. It is, admittedly, all a little funny and over the top. That’s the future for you though! So for this week’s co-op, I want to take you back to a simpler time. A time where having a voice-controlled device felt like a novelty. This week, we want to know what you think the best smart speaker is.



Advertisement

We’re talking about devices like the Amazon Alexa that you can have a nice chat with. There are several things to consider when determining what the best on the market is. For one, there are the features. For one, you want to pick a speaker that has the best voice assistant. That could really be a matter of which ecosystem you’re already locked into via your phone and other devices. Beyond that, smart speakers can have different bells and whistles. Some have screens, some more easily allow for multi-user control. One speaker might be better for families, while another may be perfectly suitable for bachelor life.

Then you have to consider the more practical questions. First and foremost, how’s the sound quality? You’ll probably be playing music out of this, so you just want a good speaker above all else. Then you have to consider size. Some of these are tiny little things that you barely notice, while others are a bit more of a home accent. Finally, price is a major factor. Is something with a ton of extra features really necessary if it drives the price up? The best speakers balance all of these factors to create a relatively inexpensive audio device that’s a genuine help around the home.

Let us know which smart speaker you think is the best in the comments. And here are some simple rules to follow.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific smart speaker, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.