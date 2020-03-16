It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

What's the Best Standing Desk?

Gabe Carey
Filed to:WFH WEEK
WFH WEEKstanding desk
So you’re working from home, eh? What a coincidence, me too. But like me, have you spent entire days at a time sitting down for 10-12 hours straight, working nonstop, before deciding to go for a 10-mile run and calling a Lyft halfway through because the cramps make it impossible to breathe?

Yeah, me neither.

Okay, maybe I should invest in a standing desk to mitigate some of the newfound chronic pain I’m experiencing from nonstop sitting and foregoing my commute. Sitting is the new smoking after all. With an overwhelming number of search results to comb through, however, picking the right standing desk for my needs is a daunting task.

I need a standing desk that is easy to set up but adjustable to my personal eye level. One that is ergonomic and, if possible, automatic. I need the best standing desk that’ll ship to my house because I’m certainly not leaving anytime soon. Will you help me find what I’m looking for?

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific standing desk, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image.

2) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.

3) Please do not duplicate nominations.

Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

