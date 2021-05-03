What's the Best Star Wars Toy of All Time?

Well friends, it’s that time again. Star Wars Day is upon us and you’re going to see a million tweets saying “May the 4th be with you.” It’s sure to be an exciting day as Disney always brings some sort of announcement to celebrate. A new game announcement? A trailer for a Disney+ show? Sure, that’s all cool, but do you know what’s even more exciting? Toys. I mean , look, Star Wars is basically a big merch factory at this point, so the toys and collectibles are almost more exciting than the actual media. Even when a movie is bad, it gives us a cool LEGO set or lightsaber to snag.

Advertisement

In that spirit, this week’s Co-Op is dedicated to Star Wars merch. We want to know what you think is the best Star Wars toy of all time . Feel free to stretch back as far as your brain to remember here. Did you have something in your childhood that you remember fondly? Nominate it and we’ll see if we can find it kicking around sites like eBay . I for one had a crappy plastic green lightsaber as a kid that I remember fondly. It didn’t light up or play sounds, but it was retractable and I spent so much time swinging that sucker around.

I’m also opening the floor to “collectibles” here if the word toy puts you off. Have a beautiful statue on display? Let us know why it’s the best piece of merch in the galaxy. Bring me your LEGO Millennium Falcons, your detailed Darth Maul figures, your Tauntaun sleeping bags! All are welcome here. Let’s celebrate a week of Star Wars with all the little things that bring us joy even when the movies don’t deliver.

For first time C0-Op responders, here are some simple rules. Now let me be the first to say “may the fourth be with you.” (Okay, we published this on May 3rd, but you get the idea.)

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific Star Wars toy or collectible, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.