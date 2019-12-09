It's all consuming.
What's The Best Stocking Stuffer For The Holiday Season?

Photo: Jason Coudriet (Unsplash)

I like big toys, but I also like itty bitty toys. And now that we’re only a few weeks until Christmas, we’re asking you this week for your stocking stuffer recommendations.

Check out the rules below, then head down to the comments to nominate the stocking stuffer you’d want to see alongside your big present during the holidays.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific product, why you think it’s something people should buy/want to receive, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. (Note: No real restrictions, but bonus points for gifts that’d actually fit in a stocking.)

2) You can nominate multiple things to buy, but please put each one in a separate comment.

3) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.

4) Please do not duplicate nominations.

