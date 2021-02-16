What's the Best Streaming Service?

Image : Glenn Carstens-Peters (Unsplash)

It’s once again that time of the week where we ask our readers a burning question. And this week, it’s practically on fire. We want to know what you think the best streaming service is and we’re sure there’s going to be debate. With so many platforms available nowadays, it’s hard to choose just one. In fact, I’m sure many of you have multiple subscriptions ... or at least multiple logins (hey, same). But if someone was only looking to subscribe to the best of the best, what would you recommend? What has the most content, or the best range of content? Naturally, there are different answers depending on what you want to watch, but we want to know what service you wouldn’t part with.

There’s some obvious contenders here. Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video are all mainstays at this point. That trifecta has really been challenged in recent years though. You have HBO Max, which is loaded with films and TV. Then, of course, there’s Disney+, which is a must-have for families. That’s not even the tip of the iceberg. Peacock, ESPN+, Vudu, Shudder ... the list of apps go on and on, filling just about every niche. That’s not even to mention live TV services designed to replace a cable box. In short, there’s a lot more out there than just the big three nowadays and that’s a bit of a headache for anyone who just wants one good subscription.

Of course, I know what you’re all thinking: the answer was Quibi. Yes, of course, everyone’s favorite streaming service, Quibi, home of Reno 911 and the one show where the lady had a golden arm or something? Unfortunatly, Quibi is dead and buried, so you can’t answer with that. I’m sure you were all planning on it, so I’m sorry to burst your bubble. But hey, Quibi’s library of shows was recently acquired by Roku, so maybe that can be your answer! Side note: remember Quibi?

While you try to decide what the actual best streaming service is, here’s some rules for submitting your picks.



1) Your nomination should contain the name of a streaming service and why you think it’s the best. 2) You can nominate multiple services, but please put each one in a separate comment.