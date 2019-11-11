What's the Best Thing You Bought Because of Shep McAllister?

As you might have heard, this is Shep’s last week as part of The Inventory. To honor our outgoing deal whisperer, we’re asking you to spotlight the favorite thing you bought because of him, whether it was a recommendation from The Inventory, or an amazing bargain via Kinja Deals.

Check out the rules below, then head down to the comments to nominate your blower of choice.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific product, why you think it was a good recommendation , and a link where it can be purchased or streamed. (If you want to truly honor Shep, include a link to the deal and how much you saved.) 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment. 3) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination. 4) Please do not duplicate nominations.

