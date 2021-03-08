What's the Best Toilet Brand? Yes, Seriously.

Here at The Inventory, we keep a running list of topics that we think would be great to get our readers’ opinions on. It’s got everything from “what’s the best soundbar?” to “what’s the best kind of wood for your firepit?” We trust that our readers will always have great answers, no matter how niche a question we throw at them. This week’s C0-op post is the ultimate experiment with that trust we have built over the years: T oday, we want to know what the best toilet brand is.

Now we’re fully aware that this opens us up for a lot of jokesters to come in here and make some bathroom jokes. In fact, I’d be disappointed if we didn’t get some goof goofs in the replies. But we also think this is a genuinely important question for homeowners that doesn’t quite get the shine it deserves. After all, you use your toilet every single day. You need one that’s sturdy and won’t leave you calling a plumber every other month. Though if that happens, you might have some more pressing problems to deal with there first.

For those of you saying “toilets is the same,” that’s actually not the case! There are plenty of different kinds to consider, from tankless to dual flush. When it comes to the “best brand” question, there’s a lot to consider. You need to factor in price, noise, flush strength, and more. There’s also the genuinely important question of how much water a toilet uses, measured in, I shit you not, Gallons Per Flush. A good toilet brand offers a combination of high efficiency, strong flush, and a low price.



Once you’re done laughing, let us know what you think the best toilet or toilet brand is below. Here’s some rules for first time Co-op posters (some of which will undoubtedly be flushed down the drain ).

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific toilet or toilet brand, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.