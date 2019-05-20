Photo: Giovanny Ayala (Unsplash)

As air travel sheds its final vestiges of dignity and customer service, we’re all going to have to start getting used to either paying more, or traveling with nothing but a personal item to stow under our seat. Low cost airlines have charged extra for full-sized carry-on bags for years, and now, the big guys like United are starting to follow suit with their Basic Economy products.



So if you’re heading out for a weekend trip and don’t want to fork over extra cash for the “privilege” of bringing a suitcase, what sort of bag should you bring? What can hold the most clothes, toiletries, and essentials while still fitting under the seat? Check out the rules below, then line up to board the comment section (in the last group, naturally) to nominate your pick.