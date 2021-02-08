What's the Best Valentine's Day Gift for a Year Like This?

Photo : Element5 Digital (Unsplash)

It’s almost Valentine’s Day and we all know what that means. Some poor fool has completely forgotten about the holiday entirely and will wake up in a cold sweat one night with the sudden realization of their folly. There’s going to be a chaotic online shopping scramble over the next few days as partners with terrible memories everywhere log on to Amazon to see what they can get shipped overnight . It’s going to be a disaster. Rather than getting their lover a really meaningful present from the heart, they’ll be performing mental gymnastics to justify buying an Amazon Echo, which they know will ship in time.

Let’s help these buffoons out a little, shall we? This week, we want to know what you’d do in this situation. What are the best gifts you can get for Valentine’s Day this year? Now, of course, the best gift is always going to be something personal and from the heart. There’s no substitute for that, but let’s try to bail this hypothetical nincompoop out as best we can. There are a few ways you can answer this. You could just share what you got your partner for Valentine’s Day this year (you remembered, right?). You could tell us some genuinely cool products that you think would make for a really nice gift. You can get sexy with it. And of course, you could just take this opportunity to make a snarky joke, but I swear to God, it better be funny. Feel free to get real outside the box with your response (yeah, yeah, flowers, I know).

I know the hot question on everyone’s mind right now: is this a thinly veiled post about myself? Unfortunately, no. I’m single as hell and I will spend this Valentine’s Day watching the Sonic the Hedgehog movie with my cat or something. Also worth noting that the Sonic movie came out almost one year ago exactly last Valentine’s Day, so no answer you can give here will be any worse than “I got my partner tickets to see Sonic.”

As you formulate your helpful (and undoubtedly witty) responses to this, here are some rules for first time Co-op responders.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a Valentine’s Day gift, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.