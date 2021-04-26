Usually, our Co-op column is all about finding the best products in any given category. It’s a bit of a service for our readers that helps us narrow down the best keyboard or office chair with your helpful comments. This week, I want to flip that script a little. We have a lot of gamers in our audience with good, strong opinions. We saw that recently when we asked what the best special edition video game console of all time is. So consider this a bit of a sequel: we want to know what the best video game controller of all time is.

There are two ways you can take this. For one, you can answer this pretty straight. What controller just feels the best to you? The PS4 DualShock was an all-around perfect controller by my estimation, but your opinion may wildly vary. After all, comfort is not a one-size-fits-all metric. I have friends who swore by the Xbox’s Duke because it actually fit their larger hands, unlike most others. I personally love the Switch’s Joy-cons on their grip, and I’m definitely alone in that. Different strokes. Feel free to go back as far as you want here. Love the SNES controller? Heck yeah, let us know!

Of course, there’s a more fun way this can go too. You could post a truly wild, specialized controller that you absolutely adore ... sincerely or ironically. I’m talking something like Resident Evil 4's chainsaw controller or the Phantasy Star Online GameCube keyboard. This is really a “go with your heart” question. I can’t tell you what “best” means here; it’s a personal matter. Bring me your Wiimotes, your arcade fight pads, your Steel Battalion battle stations! All are welcome in the comments.

Speaking of comments, you can leave your nomination in the comments below. Here are some quick guidelines to follow.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific video game controller, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.