What's the Best VPN?

With House lawmakers voting this week on a “significant reform” to Section 215 of the Patriot Act prior to its reauthorization—which could give the FBI permission to review your browsing history without a warrant—now is as fitting a time as any to reinstate our own list of the best VPNs, according to The Inventory readers. A VPN, as you may know, is a “virtual private network” that hides your IP address and its online activity from your internet service provider (ISP) so that everything you do online is for your eyes only.

Whether you want to keep third parties from peeking at your searches or you simply want to bypass country-specific content restrictions from sites like Netflix and YouTube, having a VPN is imperative. At the same time, the best VPN is one you can trust not to get hacked and leak your information to the public, either on purpose or inadvertently. In your experience, which service offers an unequivocal amalgamation of features, pricing, customer service, and security? Let us know in the comments.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific VPN, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image.

2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.

3) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.

4) Please do not duplicate nominations.

