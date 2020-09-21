What's the Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker?

You know, the importance of waterproof tech has waned in recent months. Rain has become my defacto signal of a lazy stay-home day, and the frequency of neighborhood pool parties took a nosedive this summer, though some are throwing caution to the wind regardless of today’s circumstances.



But there’s still one big market for waterproof Bluetooth speakers: shower artists. I remember sleeping over at an aunt’s house and singing my go-to anthem during my morning shower in their warmly inviting bathroom: The “Mad About You” theme song. (Don’t judge me.) Anyway, they all heard me singing—badly so—and I emerged from my steamy performance to a chorus of laughs.

I might have been able to cover the ear-raking tone of my wretched singing voice with the track backing me up, but you couldn’t easily take a quality pair of stereo speakers into the bathroom back then. Well, that’s not entirely true. We had boomboxes, but as a jobless teen, it was hard to replace the four D batteries it required that died after four minutes of playback.

If you enjoy singing and dancing naked through the soap and suds, a good Bluetooth speaker is the ideal sound system for your private venue. A smartphone alone could work, sure, but the speakers on those things can’t contend with the roar of your showerhead, much less that beautiful singing voice of yours amplified by gnarly bathroom echo.

And that goes without mentioning you ballers out there with pools in your backyard . If you have ‘em, we’re interested in your recommendations for the best Bluetooth speakers with waterproof construction. We’ll go over the picks with a grand listening party later this week.

Here’s how to submit your nominee: