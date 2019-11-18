It's all consuming.
What's the Best Way to Cook a Turkey?

Tercius
Photo: SJ Baren (Unsplash)

Thanksgiving is next week and in anticipation of my favorite holiday, we’re asking you to spotlight the favorite way to cook a turkey. Check out the rules below, then head down to the comments to nominate your favorite way to cook/eat a turkey.

1) Your nomination should contain a specific way to cook a turkey, why you think it’s the best, and, if applicable, a link to a product that you use. 

2) You can nominate multiple ways to cook, but please put each one in a separate comment.

3) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.

4) Please do not duplicate nominations.

