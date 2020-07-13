What's the Best Wi-Fi Range Extender or Repeater?

Image : Misha Feshchak

I don’t envy you office IT folks. At. ALL. I’ve assumed that role in a five-person work-from-home stint that lasts, well, indefinitely, and it’s starting to drive me nuts. The latest complaint: The Wi-Fi is too slow. Sorry, MOM (emphasized for passive aggression), but everyone is simultaneously holding Zoom calls, streaming 4K Netflix, and trying to download new games to play before, during, and after their shift, not to mention my old ass Google WiFi (formerly OnHub) router absolutely sucks, and Spectrum in Dallas still can’t deliver 25% of its advertised speeds. But sure, I’ll get right on fixing that!

So yeah, I kinda DO have to fix that, and I need your help. After a 3-hour hold to figure out a 5-hour home technician visit, the Wi-Fi coverage in my house will probably still suck, and I want to ensure each corner of my house gets the strongest signal possible. With luck, the new Spectrum modem they’ll hook me up with can penetrate walls in all directions like a beast, but that’s like expecting Godzilla to keep all his pedestrian activity on the sidewalk.

I’m looking for suggestions on any sort of device that’ll help me extend Wi-Fi coverage throughout my home, whether that’s a standard range extender, repeater, or one of those fancy mesh WiFi systems. My two-story, four-bedroom home isn’t so big that it needs anything more expensive than a standard range extender, but feel free to suggest products for bigger homes. We’re aiming to help others out and not just me, after all!

If you’re recommending repeater/mesh systems, try to stick to something that’s available in a variety of SKU counts for those who may not have a Beverly Hills mansion that requires a fat four-pack.