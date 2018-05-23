It’s been awhile since we last asked our readers about their favorite Wi-Fi routers, and a lot has changed since then. One of the former finalists has been discontinued, the other is now sold primarily as a T-Mobile add-on, and most importantly, the market has come to be dominated by mesh networking kits that use multiple access points to create a stronger signal.
So it’s time for a networking checkup. Brush up on the rules below, then head down to the comments to nominate your favorite.
1) Your nomination should contain the specific name of the product, why you think this item is the best, a link where the item can be purchased, and an image of the item.
2) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.
3) Please do not duplicate nominations.