We spend plenty of time in our office chairs, so it’s all the more important we find the perfect one. The chair that’s the cheapest might not offer the best ergonomics, and the one that looks the sleekest might cost more than a month’s salary. So we ask, which affordable office chair ($200 or less) is your go-to?
Read the rules below and then pull up the lever to comment section to nominate your favorite.
1) Your nomination should contain the name of the specific brand, why you think this brand is the best, a link where they can be purchased, and an image.
2) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.
3) Please do not duplicate nominations.