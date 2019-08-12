Photo: chuttersnap (Unsplash)

The experience of flying seems to get measurably worse every year. First, they came for our free meals. Then our free checked bags. Now they expect us to pay extra if we want to sit next to our travel companions, or even bring on a carry-on.



Unless you’re a frequent flyer with elite status and an expense account, the easiest way to get some dignity back at the airport is with an airline branded credit card, which can give you back the “perks” that the airlines have been chipping away at for years. But not all cards are created equal, so we want to hear about your favorites. Check out the rules below, then form an orderly line in the comments to nominate your favorite.