Image: Lionello DelPiccolo (Unsplash)

Camping hammocks are the ultimate chill out spot to sleep, nap, or simply take in the view. Although they seem pretty straightforward, there’s a forest of options in terms of weight, material, setup styles, and more. So we ask, which hammock is your favorite campsite companion?

Check out the rules below and swing down to the comment section to nominate your favorite.