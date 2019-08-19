Last week, our readers sounded off on their favorite airline-branded credit cards. But once you touch down at your destination, you’ll probably want to bring out a different card to pay for your hotel stay.



All four of our readers’ favorite credit cards reached a comfortable cruising altitude, but the…

So this week, we want to hear about your favorite hotel-branded cards, and why you got them. Check out the rules below, and then take the elevator down to the comments to nominate your pick.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific hotel-branded credit card, why you think it’s the best, and an image.

2) You can nominate multiple cards, but please put each one in a separate comment.

3) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.

4) Please do not duplicate nominations.