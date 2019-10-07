Halloween is only a few short weeks away, and I’m willing to bet you haven’t scared up a costume yet. While a handful of overachievers can skillfully stitch together a creative, professional looking outfit from scratch, most of us are happy enough to just buy a costume off the rack, and call it a holiday.
So this week, we want to hear where you’ve had good experiences buying costumes in the past, and where you think you’ll look this year. Check out the rules below, then head down to the comments to nominate your pick.
1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific retailer, why you think it’s the best place to buy a costume, a link, and an image.
2) You can nominate multiple retailers, but please put each one in a separate comment.
3) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.
4) Please do not duplicate nominations.