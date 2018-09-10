Photo: Matthew Henry (Unsplash)

There are about a half dozen hurricanes and tropical storms roiling off our shores at the moment, and even if you’re safely out of their path, September tends to be wet for most of the country. So we want to hear about your favorite raincoats - What features are most important to you? Which ones are the most comfortable? Which one should we buy?

Since most raincoats come in men’s and women’s cuts, we’ll keep this Co-Op gender neutral. But if your favorite doesn’t have an opposite sex analogue, go ahead and nominate it anyway, and we’ll call it out in the voting round later this week.