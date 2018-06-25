With a dizzying amount of thread counts, materials, and weaves, it’s easy to get spun up when picking out new sheets. So, we turn to you and ask what brand has stitched together the best. Check out the rules below and head down to the comment section to nominate your favorite.



1) Your nomination should contain the name of the specific brand, why you think this brand is the best, a link where they can be purchased, and an image.

2) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.

3) Please do not duplicate nominations.