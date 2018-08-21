It’s been several years since we poked our readers about their favorite sound bar, and a lot has changed. Wireless subwoofers, surround speakers, and even Dolby Atmos are on the menu now, so it’s time for a refresher. Check out the rules below, then head down to the comments to nominate your pick.



The SONOS PLAYBAR exemplifies what we look for in a sound bar, and you agree, having crowned it the …

1) Your nomination should contain the name of the specific brand, why you think this brand is the best, a link where they can be purchased, and an image.

2) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.

3) Please do not duplicate nominations.