2019, at long last, has been the year of USB-C. Devices ranging from your phone to your Switch to your laptop to your...projector now run off the same standard, and compatible wall chargers have gotten smaller, more powerful, and a lot cheaper over the last few months.
So with the release of the new iPhones, whose oversized batteries really benefit from USB-C fast charging, we’re asking you this week for your USB-C wall charger recommendations. Check out the rules below, then head down to the comments to nominate your charger of choice.
1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific USB-C wall charger, why you think it’s the best, a link where it can be purchased, and an image.
2) You can nominate multiple products, but please put each one in a separate comment.
3) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.
4) Please do not duplicate nominations.