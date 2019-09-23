Photo: Gizmodo

2019, at long last, has been the year of USB-C. Devices ranging from your phone to your Switch to your laptop to your...projector now run off the same standard, and compatible wall chargers have gotten smaller, more powerful, and a lot cheaper over the last few months.



So with the release of the new iPhones, whose oversized batteries really benefit from USB-C fast charging, we’re asking you this week for your USB-C wall charger recommendations. Check out the rules below, then head down to the comments to nominate your charger of choice.