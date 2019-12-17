It's all consuming.
What's Your Go-To Toilet Paper?

Tercius
Photo: Michael Jasmund (Unsplash)

As the saying goes, everybody poops. And everybody needs toilet paper.

No matter how hard I try to convince our readers to skip ‘em entirely, it’s consistently one of the most purchased products in Kinja Deals. (Bidets, people. Come on!)

So, in honor of how shittily you people treated Ana in her last toilet paper deal post, we’re encouraging you to nominate your favorite brand to wipe with. Check out the rules below, then head down to the comments to nominate your toilet paper of choice.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific product, why you think it’s the best toilet paper, a link where it can be purchased, and an image.

2) You can nominate multiple types of TP, but please put each one in a separate comment.

3) Vote by starring someone else’s nomination.

4) Please do not duplicate nominations.

