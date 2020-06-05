Image : Herman Miller

When I sat down to read your comments for our latest group project (in the same chair I can’t wait to replace once I can afford one of these expensive ass recommendations you gave me), I didn’t realize I’d get such a polarizing response to my use of the phrase “Pooh-sized.”



Some took offense ...

I think I’d rather be called fat than “Pooh-sized”. - Brian_KA

Others embraced it wholeheartedly ...

Look, if we’re going to start calling ourselves The Poohs, then we have to commit. The real question here is this: What’s the best chair that passes the ‘Oh Bother’ test? For me, the answer is “rearrange your life to attach everything to a 65" TV and use a nice Ashley Furniture sectional” because that’s how I roll. And because my back is so shot I need to lie down a lot. Stupid metal rod ... - Almechazel

And this one just straight up decoupled themselves from all things Disney ...

I’m Gabriel Iglesias sized, and I find one of these to be the best gaming chair. I couldn’t find a link to mine exactly, but this is close. A loveseat. Cushy, test one out if you can before you buy. - Wilken42

To that last soldier: Hey, there are no rules to this here thing. The late, great Sister Mary Clarence helped me achieve a life-changing mindset that can manifest righteous growth in all areas of your life:

Let me mangle the original intent and meaning a bit to spread an important message to those who would disqualify that nomination: If you plop your ass onto something for gaming and work long enough to leave a print, then dammit, that’s your gaming and work chair.

Unfortunately, we did err on the side of traditional wheel-laden butt stumps for the purposes of this article, so without further ado, here are the best heavy duty gaming and office chairs as decided by the Co-opulace!

I think I’d rather be called fat than “Pooh-sized.” As for chairs, I can’t take racing chairs seriously in an office environment, especially where they’re bright green and covered in COD stickers. If I had a grand to spend on a desk chair, I’d try to pick up a secondhand Herman Miller or Steelcase office chair. - Brian_KA

I have a Herman Miller Aeron chair that I got as a hand-me-down. It is pretty much perfect, and still in great shape at almost 20 years old. - Spectralveil

On the high end is (perhaps obviously) a Herman Miller Aeron — the size C holds up to 350 lbs. It’s one of the most comfortable long-sitting chairs I’ve ever sat in. But it’ll set you back ~$1,400 new, so you’ll be making a commitment ;-) - Apocalypse Cow

If price is no concern, I highly recommend Nightingale Chairs. Specifically the CXO 6200 series (6200D - 350lbs support, 6200TI - 350lbs support, or 6200hd-D - 450lbs support).

I’ve owned the 6200D for nearly a decade now and it’s comfortable enough to sleep in, even now. No issues, no real wear/tear that’s noticeable and I’m using it for upwards of 8-12+ hour stretches on a near daily basis. My workplace uses Herman-Millar Aerons and the 6200D blows it away in my opinion. Cost was just under CAD$1500 (taxes in) at the time. - Kami

I’m 6’8” and quite pooh-sized. This chair is comfy, very well built, very wide and holds 450lbs. I’ve had mine for two years now and it’s still great. I did, though, buy some upgraded wheels when I bought this so I cannot attest to wheel quality. - Stormcrow

Just bought this chair for the home office now that I will be working from home for the foreseeable future. Less than $300. Very large seat and the arms flip up out of the way. - Hans Todd Christiansen Anderson

Just get the real stuff, none of these fiddly gaming chairs. Steelcase Gesture, just a little under 1000 bucks, supports 400 pounds, and with a 12 year warranty it’ll last longer than your overstrained heart. - Mikemil﻿

